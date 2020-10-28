Gwen Stefani speaks about ‘coming together’ with Blake Shelton a day before announcing their engagement; Watch

Gwen Stefani might have hinted at her engagement with Blake Shelton just a day before announcing her engagement as the Hollaback Girl singer spoke about ‘coming together’ with the country singer, just a day prior.

Just before they announced their engagement last night, Gwen Stefani gushed about Blake Shelton during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. The 50-year-old singer opened up about how she actually didn’t know who Blake was before working with him on The Voice.

“I also think about this a lot. I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right, because I didn’t know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show,” she shared with the host. “Meanwhile he’s literally one of the biggest, like, 27 number one radio hits, you know, he’s insane. So, I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that first season I didn’t know him at all.”

Watch the full chat below:

Gwen added, “And then imagine, now like he’s my boyfriend and I won a song on a country—like, it’s too hard to imagine.” She also revealed that it’s still hard for her to comprehend that they have the relationship they have now, but is grateful for it.

“It’s inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends let alone do music together. But at the same time, it’s like we have so many things that come together and were the same, even with music.” In case you missed it, Gwen and Blake announced their engagement just the day after, with a sweet pic that showed off Gwen‘s pretty ring.

