Gwen Stefani's son makes his on-stage singing debut; Dad Blake Shelton's reaction is PRICELESS

Gwen Stefani's son is all set to enter the music world much like his mother. He made his first singing debut this week and his father's reaction is everything that we want. Read on.

Gwen Stefani with son

Gwen Stefani's name is a name to reckon with in the music world. Well, this week, it was her high schooler son who made a foray into the world of music as an on-stage performer. Gwen Stefani's son, Kingston Rossdale, had a remarkable moment when he made his debut on stage during a recent performance by Blake Shelton at his bar Ole Red in Oklahoma. The 17-year-old was invited by Shelton himself to share his original music with the audience. Here's what exactly happened!

Kingston Rossdale makes his on-stage singing debut

The news first appeared in People when a fan video went viral over the internet. In the video, Shelton's excitement was evident as he introduced Kingston to the stage for his very first public performance. He praised the young artist's talent, stating that the audience would remember being present for this significant moment. Throughout his set, Rossdale engaged comfortably with the crowd, even encouraging their cheers in between songs. 

He performed rock tunes, exuding confidence on stage and wrapping up with a heartfelt goodbye and a hug for his stepfather, Shelton. Although it was evident that the 17-year-old was still to learn a lot in the coming years, his vocals still had a charm to them. Later on, his mother took the stage to perform for the audience and also praised her son.

Kingston Rossdale's performance [fan-clicked Instagram]

Gwen takes over the stage

Later in the evening, Gwen Stefani joined Shelton on stage to sing "Don't Speak," a popular song from her band No Doubt, while Shelton played the guitar. The family connection and musical harmony were evident to the delighted audience. Blake Shelton, who is also a stepfather to Stefani's younger sons, Zuma and Apollo, shared his joy about being a stepdad, describing it as a new kind of self-worth. He emphasized the rewarding responsibility of being there for his stepchildren.

Although there is nearly no public statement by Gwen's son, it does seem that he wishes to join her mother in the music business. The son will be ready with more polished skills in a few years. Fans might as well witness his music debut in the near future. We will be sure to update this section with all the relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on this space. 

