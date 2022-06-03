Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin pose for a selfie at daughter Apple's high school graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin posed for an adorable selfie with their daughter Apple Martin as the ex-couple got together for her high-school graduation. Taking to her Instagram account, Paltrow shared a story where she congratulated all the graduates and also her daughter with a sweet click. The selfie featured Apple in her graduation robe.

In the selfie shared by Gwyneth, the Goop founder was seen wearing a cream hat, while Martin was also seen dressed in a dapper suit for the special occasion. Sharing the selfie, Paltrow wrote, "Congratulations to all of the graduates, especially @applemartin" and added a sticker that read, "Class of 2022." The sweet family click was certainly heartwarming.

Gwyneth and Chris who ended their marriage in 2016 have been co-parenting their kids Apple and Moses since their split. The duo is known to have remained close and share a cordial bond with each other. During a recent Instagram AMA session, the Shakespeare in Love actress answered a question about moving on after her divorce and said, "Oh, absolutely. It's a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve."

Check out Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's selfie here:

Paltrow who is now married to Brad Falchuck is also stepmom to his two children: son Brody and daughter Isabella. The actress who appeared on the recent episode of The Kardashians in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the challenges of being in a blended family and said, "It's hard in a way you know the step-parenting thing. That second marriage is like, it's so beautiful. It's such a good opportunity to do it."

