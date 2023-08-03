Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media break; says 'Going to work on being present'

Gwyneth Paltrow, has taken a bold step to prioritize her well-being and embrace the present moment. In a surprising revelation to her fans and followers, she announced her decision to take a break from the virtual realm. While she takes this much-needed break from social media, Gwyneth remains steadfast in her dedication to her children's well-being and online safety. As she steps away, the actress aims to focus on a more profound aspect of life - being present.

Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media break

Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, pleasantly surprised her fans by revealing that she is taking a much-needed break from social media. Embracing the full moon energy, she expressed her intention to focus on being present in her life during this time. With heartfelt wishes for a happy summer, Paltrow shared a serene nighttime photo of herself seated under a tree to accompany the announcement.

The move was met with an outpouring of support from her followers, who praised her for prioritizing her well-being. However, some fans couldn't hide their disappointment at the prospect of not having her regular "Ask me a question" series on social media. Nevertheless, it's evident that the actress is committed to taking time for herself and being in the moment.

While the actress may be taking a break from social media herself, she has previously made her stance clear when it comes to her children's online presence. Gwyneth Paltrow does not allow her kids, Apple, 19 and Moses 17, to have public social media accounts. She prioritizes keeping them out of the public eye as much as possible, opting to teach them values and work ethic instead.

In an interview on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she mentioned that her children understand and respect her decision, even in a time where kids are eager to be a part of the online world. Gwyneth, who shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, is also a caring stepmother to Brad Falchuk's two teenagers, Isabella and Brody.

Gwyneth Paltrow puts her Montecito guest house on rent

Despite her social media hiatus, Gwyneth Paltrow remains dedicated to connecting with her fans. In an effort to combat loneliness and foster a sense of community, the actress will be hosting a one-night stay at her exquisite Montecito guest house via Airbnb. Set for September 9, lucky guests will have the chance to experience a luxurious and enriching stay.

In a video shared on her Instagram grid, Paltrow shared her inspiration for the unique opportunity. She emphasized how loneliness has become a prevalent issue, and her intention is to create connections and commonalities with her guests. The stunning property boasts amenities such as a fully outfitted kitchen for shared meals, a wine cellar, and a breathtaking pool nestled in nature with awe-inspiring views. Guests will also enjoy the indulgence of being provided with her favorite Goop products during their stay.

Meanwhile, as Gwyneth Paltrow takes her social media break, her fans eagerly await her return, knowing that she will come back refreshed and even more present in her interactions with them. Until then, she invites them to experience a memorable stay at her Montecito guest house and create lasting connections.

