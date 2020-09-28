Gwyneth Paltrow bares it all on birthday & her daughter drops EPIC reaction; Robert Downey Jr pens sweet wish

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday over the weekend. The Avengers: Endgame star bared it all to reveal her "birthday suit" and her daughter Apple Marin had the best reaction.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter might have just won the internet! The Avengers: Endgame actress celebrated her 48th birthday over the weekend and she flaunted her "birthday suit". Baring it all, the international star flaunted her curves while leaving a little to the imagination while she stood under a huge tree and embraced the sunny outdoors. Gwyneth shared the stunning picture on Instagram and wrote, "In nothing but my birthday suit today..." She went on to thank everyone for their wishes while promoting her brand's body cream.

Soon enough, fans and friends of the actress showered her with love. Although her comments section were filled with birthday wishes, her 7.3 million Instagram followers were left in splits when Gwyneth's daughter Apple Martin, who she shares with Chris Martin, took to the comments section and wrote, "MOM." At the time of reporting, the comment has already garnered over 8.1k likes. She then added in a separate comment, "You are killing it tho."

While Apple's reaction left everyone laughing, Friends alum Courteney Cox penned a sweet wish for the actress. "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways," she wrote. Katy Perry joined in and commented, "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate." Lea Michele also commented, "Happy Birthday GP!"

Check out Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday post below:

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's Marvel movies co-star Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo to wish the actress. "HBD to this absolute powerhouse. You deserve all the best today...and then a little bit more. @gwynethpaltrow #pepper #pepperony," he wrote. Check out his post below:

