Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on her NUDE birthday photo, recalls thinking ‘I’m a little old for this’

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and got candid about her infamous nude birthday snap from last year! When talk show host Ellen brought up the picture from her 48th birthday, Paltrow cringed and exclaimed “That was scandalous. It was so lame, I’m so bad with this stuff anyway. Basically my team, we have this amazing product, it’s a body butter, and it’s literally incredible. They were like ‘hey, why don’t you pose nude for your birthday in honour of [this] body butter?’”

“I was like ‘really? I don’t know, I’m a little old for this.’ I’m not a nude poster type of gal, then they talked me into it. So I was leaning the camera against a fence and taking my clothes off in a backyard. The whole thing was a disaster,” the Goop founder joked.

When asked about reactions to the scandalous picture, Paltrow was quick to reveal that her teenage son Moses was very awkward with the post and now cringes at the sight of even a bra strap. However, she admitted that the teen is proud of his mom for selling vibrators.

When DeGeneres poked around the subject and brought up Moses’ awkwardness around the conversation, Paltrow said, “Can I tell you the sweetest thing? A few months ago he said, ‘You know, mom’ — out of nowhere — ‘I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realized, no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist.'”

