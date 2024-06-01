Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Reunite For Son Moses’s High School Graduation; Family Of 4 Celebrate Milestone Together

It’s a family reunion for the Paltrow-Martins!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were spotted with their kids Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, to celebrate the latter's high school graduation. They shared a laugh and a few heartwarming moments on the big day! The former couple broke their 13-year marriage in 2015 but remained great co-parents.

On May 30, Paltrow and Martin were captured coming together to celebrate their son’s graduation. At the event, the Goop founder, 51, was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment as she hugged her freshly graduated son, Moses, who wore his graduation robe and held the degree in his hand while hugging.

Meanwhile, the Coldplay band member stood with his daughter, Apple 20, whom he shares with Paltrow. The father-daughter duo was spotted laughing outside the venue. The former couple has prioritized their children and effectively co-parented since they split in 2015. Paltrow appeared on Drew Barrymore in 2020 and spoke about her cordial co-parenting relationship.

"In a way, my relationship with Chris is better [now]. So, I do think that it can be done," the Iron Man actress said at the time. She added that her main concern was ensuring her kids were not being "traumatized" by the separation. "Chris and I committed to putting them first, and that's harder than it looks," she added.

Paltrow and Martin celebrated their daughter’s 20th birthday

The year 2024 seems to be the year of milestones for the Paltrow-Martin crew! The former couple’s oldest daughter turned 20 last month, and the Shallow Hall actress posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.

On May 14, Paltrow posted a series of pictures from Apple’s childhood and shared a warm birthday wish. How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal! You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant.. I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy," she wrote.

She continued to gush about her daughter for being the most fun to be around and her “lil ride or die” forever.