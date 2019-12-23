Gwyneth Paltrow gets spotted with ex husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson on a family outing

Gwyneth Paltrow was recently spotted hitting the slopes with ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson and their kids.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are redefining the rules when it comes to their broken marriage and current relationships. Both Gwyneth and Chris are frequently spotted holidaying and spending time together with their new lovers. Continuing the tradition, the actress was recently spotted enjoying a day out with her ex-husband and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson in Aspen. The Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with Chris and Dakota.

The actress was spotted in full on skiing gear, rugged up in a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing. Chris dressed similar to Gwyneth in a black insulated puffer jacket and a black pair of ski pants, while her girlfriend looked stunning in an oversized sweater underneath a black woolen overcoat. The actress was spotted outside a resort, walked behind her Coldplay singer and his actress girlfriend, as the two love birds walked arm-in-arm, Daily Mail reported.

Earlier the same day, the actress was spotted enjoying a day out in Aspen with her husband Brad Falchuk and daughter Apple. The two were seen shopping in the city and also visited Paltrow’s Goop store to pick up a few things. For her winter outing, the actress donned a warm fur jacket paired with a black turtleneck and matching trousers.

Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003 and after more than 10 years of their marriage, announced their separation, telling fans they were 'consciously uncoupling' in 2014. Since then, the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion, proving that it’s possible to maintain a friendly relationship with exes.

