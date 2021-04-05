Gwyneth Paltrow gets TROLLED by daughter Apple for her morning wellness routine

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin recently posted a TikTok video where she was seen roasting her mother's morning regimen.

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin recently appeared in a hilarious video on TikTok where she was seen roasting her mother on her daily wellness routine. Apple who is Gwyneth and Chris Martin's daughter shared a fun video as she launched Goop's TikTok channel. In the video shared on TikTok, Apple was seen making fun of Gwyneth's NSFW products that are a part of her daily morning regimen. Not just that, Apple also poked fun at her mother's brand of wellness products.

The video shared on Goop's account was captioned as, "When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…" While Apple was seen making fun of her mother's morning routine in a healthy spirit, recently actress Gwyneth's skincare routine did receive a lot of criticism especially for the way she was seen using the sunscreen on the high points of her face. Paltrow hasn't yet commented on the criticism she has received for her Vogue video showing her skincare routine. Apple poking fun at her mother's products in the video is heard saying, "She gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes… just everything vagina.”

Paltrow recently also opened up about being a step-mother to her boyfriend Brad Falchuck's kids. Gwyneth, shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is also raising Falchuk‘s daughter Isabella and son Brody. Speaking about her experience of being a step-mom, Gwyneth said, "It’s been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them and I’ve learned so much about myself through the process", via People. She revealed how terrified she was at first considering it doesn't come with a handbook and was worried at the beginning but is now completely in love with them.

