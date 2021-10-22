Gwyneth Paltrow GUSHES about still being 'in the honeymoon phase' with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to producer Brad Falchuk for three years, yet the "just married" feeling hasn't gone away. The pair started dating only months after she and Chris Martin 'consciously uncoupled' in 2014 following 10 years of marriage. They married in the garden of her East Hampton home.

"I have a little bit of a blessing that we're still in the honeymoon phase," the Goop founder, 49, gushes to PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I am really lucky I married Brad. There's just something about us together. We've been able to build on all the stuff we've gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I'm grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!" However, she further confessed to not being 'connected with' herself and a partner who was not 'positive' for her in previous relationships.

As per PEOPLE, the Oscar-winning actress 'worked hard to overcome previous habits' after undergoing 'a lot of therapy.' The Glee co-creator said: "The key has been being as accountable as possible for the negative ways I was in earlier relationships."

Meanwhile, Paltrow acknowledged that she isn't as skilled a fighter as her husband, who doesn't' retreat to a defensive position and shut down' as she does. "He's amazing because he won't let me out of it. It's about accountability and showing up — and that's really hard for me to do sometimes," she added. However, as per PEOPLE, every Saturday the actress prepares a special 'boyfriend breakfast' for Falchuk, which she describes as ranging 'from a savory crêpe to a crab omelette.'

