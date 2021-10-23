Gwyneth Paltrow on Harry Styles joining MCU: Want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow, like the rest of people, is a huge Harry Styles admirer. The Goop mastermind was on Global's "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and the presenter asked her what she thought about Styles apparently entering the Marvel Universe as Thanos' brother Eros; the god of love and sex.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow says, referencing her MCU character: “This makes me want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe. Maybe Pepper Potts can intersect with the Harry Styles of it all.” However, for the "Drew's News" section, they were joined by Ross Mathews. Mathews gets them talking about PDA and if it's OK to "snoogle" in public, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do. Paltrow says, “I think I tend to keep it PG in public. I don’t know maybe I should loosen up a little bit and make out in public. Maybe not,” as per ET.

However, Barrymore responds, “Were you ever that type? Because I used to totally PDA, like when you’re dating Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes I was just constantly making out with him. I couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t get enough. Were you ever PDA?” Meanwhile, Paltrow laughs, “I also did PDA with Fabrizio…” before Barrymore says: “Here’s my feeling about it. I think there is an age gap or age limit… You get to a certain age and here’s me at a dinner table with people PDA-ing. Now I’m old and jaded and I want to be like, ‘Pack it up. Move it to the bedroom sister. I am trying to eat."

On the work front, Paltrow has been hard at work promoting her new program "Sex, Love & Goop," which is currently showing on Netflix.