Gwyneth Paltrow has been saving all her red carpet gowns for the past 30 years for THIS special person

Avengers actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she has been doing something special for her 16-year-old daughter Apple for many years. In fact, she started way before her daughter was even born! The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder has revealed that she’s been saving “every red carpet” look as a gift for her daughter Apple.

“She loves to play in my closet,” Gwyneth told People magazine. “I have saved everything for her for 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.” This means that she’s been saving red carpet looks for over 30 years! Gwyneth also talked about her daughter’s love of makeup. “She’s very, very into makeup, which I’m not,” she said. “She knows how to do a perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She’s a beauty queen.”

In case you missed it, recently, Paltrow opened up about co-parenting her 2 children with ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. “I mean it’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done. I was really lucky because I had a doctor who kind of gave us a rubric for how to do it and luckily he’s writing a book and I think it’s coming out next year, thank goodness, because it really kind of lays out the tenants of how you do it and it’s a little bit unsurprising right? You have to have radical accountability,” she explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

