  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow has been saving all her red carpet gowns for the past 30 years for THIS special person

Gwyneth Paltrow recently told People magazine that she has been saving all her red carpet gowns since the past 3 decades, for her now-16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.
2954 reads Mumbai
Gwyneth Paltrow is saving all her gowns for THIS special personGwyneth Paltrow has been saving all her red carpet gowns for the past 30 years for THIS special person
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Avengers actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she has been doing something special for her 16-year-old daughter Apple for many years. In fact, she started way before her daughter was even born! The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder has revealed that she’s been saving “every red carpet” look as a gift for her daughter Apple.

 

“She loves to play in my closet,” Gwyneth told People magazine. “I have saved everything for her for 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.” This means that she’s been saving red carpet looks for over 30 years! Gwyneth also talked about her daughter’s love of makeup. “She’s very, very into makeup, which I’m not,” she said. “She knows how to do a perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She’s a beauty queen.”

 

In case you missed it, recently, Paltrow opened up about co-parenting her 2 children with ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. “I mean it’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done. I was really lucky because I had a doctor who kind of gave us a rubric for how to do it and luckily he’s writing a book and I think it’s coming out next year, thank goodness, because it really kind of lays out the tenants of how you do it and it’s a little bit unsurprising right? You have to have radical accountability,” she explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

 

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow poses with daughter for a summertime selfie

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images, The Drew Barrymore Show

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement