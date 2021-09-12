Gwyneth Paltrow has the sweetest REACTION to ex Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's loved up red carpet appearance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made everyone's weekend a tad more happier as they made their first red carpet appearance after getting back together nearly 18 years later. While Bennifer fans were the happiest, Affleck's ex Gwyneth Paltrow was equally thrilled and expressed the same in a comment on the duo's photo where she wrote "This is cute."

If there's one moment at the Venice Film Festival 2021 that no one will forget, it is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's loved-up display at they made their rekindled official with their first public appearance together for a red carpet event. The couple looked smitten by each other and looked like they were straight out of a fairytale.

If there's one person who's excited about this romance as much as us, it's Affleck's ex Gwyneth Paltrow, who gushed about the couple in a comment on stylist and designer Mariel Haenn's post. Reacting to Ben and JLo's adorable photos, Paltrow wrote, "Okay, this is cute."

Paltrow and Affleck dated before Ben met and found love in Jennifer Lopez the first time around. Gwyneth and Ben were reported to have been together, off-and-on from 1997 to 2000.

It seems Affleck and Paltrow have remained on good terms after their split as well. Gwyneth is known to share a friendly bond with her exes including ex-husband Chris Martin.

As for Ben and JLo's rekindled romance, the duo first sparked rumours of a reunion in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. From their PDA-filled outings to family get-togethers, the couple soon hinted at things getting serious between the duo until finally confirming their romance on social media in July this year.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck pushes off an intrusive fan trying to click a selfie with Jennifer Lopez at Venice airport