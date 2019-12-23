Gwyneth Paltrow hides her modesty in her Instagram post

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a steamy topless picture on her Instagram feed. Read on

Gwyneth Paltrow has graced her Instagram feed with a steamy topless picture and her fans are loving it. The Iron Man actress took to social media on December 22 and shared a photo of her lounging in an at-home sauna while wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms. Not giving everything away, the actress draped her arms over her chest and exposing the rest of her body for the camera. “Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous @clearlightsaunas100 #healwithheat I love this thing,” the Iron Man actress wrote in the caption.

Shortly after posting the picture, her fans flooded the comment section and showered the actress with compliments. “damn you’re so gorgeous Gwyneth,” a fan wrote. “How are you ageing backwards,” another asked. “So HAPPY you’re making your health a priority – we want you to be around for a long, long time,” another comment read. Some fellow celebrities too commented on the picture, like Kate Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn, but seemed more interested in the sauna.

Hudson wrote that she needed one, while her Hawn wrote simply, “The best Sauna ever.” Later the same day, the actress was spotted enjoying a day out in Aspen with her husband Brad Falchuk and daughter Apple. The two were seen shopping in the city and also visited Paltrow’s Goop store to pick up a few things. For her winter outing, the actress donned a warm fur jacket paired with a black turtleneck and matching trousers. According to Daily Mail, the actress’ ex-husband Chris Matin and his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

