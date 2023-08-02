Gwyneth Paltrow is offering stay at her Montecito guest house and you're just a booking away; Here’s details

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving Montecito locals a chance to meet and mingle with some of the most famous people in the area, including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The actress shared a video on her Instagram, announcing her listing. Gwyneth Paltrow has put her Montecito guest house on AirBnB and shared exciting details for fans.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare PICS of daughter Apple Martin as she celebrates latter’s birthday on Mother’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow lists her Montecito guest house on AirBnB

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in one of her luxurious guest houses at her Montecito eco mansion. The Goop founder announced the partnership with Airbnb.

On Instagram, Gwyneth shared a video of her home in Montecito and invited fans to book a stay at her guesthouse. In the caption of the Instagram video, the actress wrote, "Loneliness is a human condition, but in recent years, heightened isolation and a lack of communication have made our lives more disjointed."

“We may start off as strangers, but I’m confident we’ll make new friends and connect over a great meal. Relax by the pool, take one of my favorite walks, and of course, you’ll find a bathroom full of my favorite products from my favorite brand, #goop, for a luxurious stay,” she added.

According to Gwyneth, Airbnb wanted to make the world a bit less lonely, so they offered to provide a one-night stay at one of Gwyneth’s guest houses at her Montecito home. The listing will go live on Airbnb’s website at 10am PST on August 15th.

All about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito luxurious guest house

Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk purchased their $4.9M Montecito mansion in 2016. The 14,000-square-foot home has an Olympic-size pool. At the time of purchase, it had four bedrooms and four baths. Gwyneth and Brad installed 60 solar panels and planted several trees. The home sits on a large plot of land.

In 2021, the landscaping around the newly completed pool was completed with shrubbery, trees, and a stone walkway. There are two houses on the property, one facing the pool and one facing the stone walk. Landscaping along the driveway has also been completed. Montecito has since become a popular destination for high-profile celebrities seeking escape from the hectic life of Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into their nine-bedroom, 16-bath home in Montecito, California, in June 2020, which they purchased for an undisclosed sum of money.

ALSO READ: 'It's pretty weird': Gwyneth Paltrow admits to getting rectal ozone therapy; here's what it is