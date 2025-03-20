Gwyneth Paltrow is Stunned Discovering She Appeared in 7 Marvel Films; Reacts to Pepper Pott’s Wig, ‘That Can’t Be…’

It was very shocking for Gwyneth Paltrow to know that she was in seven Marvel Studios films. While the actress stunned everyone playing the character of Pepper Potts alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, she shared the same feeling when she was told about the Marvel Cinematic Universe outings.

During a video interview with Vanity Fair, she was shown a clip from the 2008 movie Iron Man, which was the kickstarter of the MCU.

In the interview, when Gwyneth Paltrow was asked if she had ever imagined she would go on to play Pepper Potts in six other films by Marvel Studios, the Seven actress responded in disbelief.

"That can't be right. I can't have been in seven. Is that true?" Gwyneth Paltrow stated.

Looking at the Iron Man clip, the highly acclaimed actress mentioned that her wig was not looking too great on screen. Gwyneth Paltrow then went on to add that she, Robert Downey Jr., and Jon Favreau had too much fun on the set. Calling the first installment of Iron Man an "independent movie," Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that she and others improvised all day.

"There was a lot of rewriting. We'd go to Jon's trailer in the morning, and the three of us would improvise," the actress from Shakespeare in Love stated.

Gwyneth Paltrow then added that these things are usually not done in big-budget movies, also adding that Jon was brilliant and wished to have reality in the fictional film.

The A Perfect Murder actress also stated that the crew and cast had no pressure, and no one at first thought that the outing would turn out to be this amazing and life-changing.

“The studio felt they had taken this big risk with Robert as a leading man, and it probably won’t even be a hit,” Paltrow stated.

Gwyneth Paltrow also played the character of Pepper Potts, in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.