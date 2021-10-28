Gwyneth Paltrow LEARNS what 'snatched' means amid unboxing Kim Kardashian's gift

Gwyneth Paltrow has just received a crash course on millennial lingo from daughter Apple while unboxing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear. The 49-year-old Goop founder documented the entire unboxing with the help of her daughter and was quick to ask a major question when she didn’t know the meaning of a very common word.

“What’s snatched?” Paltrow asked in the middle of her “first” unboxing video. After putting on the spandex suit, the mom asked for approval, and that’s when Apple used the word ‘snatched’ which confused Paltrow like never before! “I’m trying to learn the lingo,” she wrote in one of the videos as she unboxed the products to finally put them on. In the videos that Paltrow uploaded via her social media platform, it seemed like Apple and her mom were having the best time while the former taught the Contagion actress a thing or two about youngsters’ choice of words!

“I have now learned that snatched means I’m killin it?” Paltrow penned while trying on Kim’s gifts to check the fits. While checking out a turtleneck bodysuit, Paltrow had a series of questions, one of them being, “Is this gonna make me snatched,” to which Apple, 17, responded, “It’s gonna snatch the house down.”

In other news, Kim Kardashian’s Skim x Fendi collaboration seems to have been going too well for many celebrities including Heidi Klum flaunted their gifts from the businesswoman. Kim is also scheduled to launch limited-edition shapewear from November 9. We hope fans get to witness another round of Gwyneth’s unboxing along with Apple amid learning some more interesting lingos!

