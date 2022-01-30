Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson, says she loves her 'very much'

During an Instagram Q&A on Friday night, Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't stop gushing over her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The chance arose when an inquisitive fan questioned the 49-year-old whether she 'loves' Johnson.

'Very much,' wrote Paltrow, who has only spoken lovingly of the 32-year-old Fifty Shades Of Grey actor since they started dating in 2017. In light of her previous marriage to Martin, which ended in divorce in 2014 after ten years of marriage, someone else questioned her, "Do you feel you can really move on after a divorce?" She wrote back, "Oh, absolutely. It's a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve."

At one point during the conversation, a fan inquired about Paltrow's spouse, Brad Falchuk, with whom she began dating in April 2015 and married in September 2018. "How is ur husband? we miss him on insta!" the fan wrote. Paltrow, who was laying next to her lover on a bed at the time, turned her head and asked him the question in a video clip. "Tell that to Zuckerberg," he said jokingly, in a reference to the Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

As per Page Six, Johnson and the Coldplay singer have been dating on and off since January 2018 and presently reside in an USD 15.5 million Malibu house. When the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress was photographed wearing a massive emerald ring on her left ring finger in December 2020, it prompted engagement speculations. Meanwhile, Paltrow married Martin in 2003, but the pair famously "consciously uncoupled" 13 years later. In 2018, the "The Politician" actress married "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk.

