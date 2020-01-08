Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on her equation with ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson: I love her

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her unconventional equation with ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Read on to know more.

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin called it quits back in 2016, the two have been redefining the definition of exes. Paltrow continues to be friends with Martin and is spotted hanging out with him and his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson time and again. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband's girlfriend. Talking about Dakota, the Paltrow stated that while she understands why the fans find their equation weird, she absolutely adores the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

Admitting that they share an unconventional bond, considering she is her ex-husband’s current girlfriend, the Goop founder asserted that she has nothing but love for Dakota, “I Love Her.” In December, Paltrow was spotted enjoying a day out with Chris and Dakota in Aspen. The Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with the couple. Covered in Skiing gears, the actress was seen outside a resort, walking behind the Coldplay singer and his actress girlfriend, as the two love birds walked arm-in-arm, Daily Mail reported.

During the interview, the actress also spoke about her relationship with the 42-year-old singer, who she shared two kids with – Apple (15), and Moses (13). Calling it a lifelong commitment, the actresses stated that she constantly tries to reinvent her relationship because she shares two children with him. She asserted that while they had to put in a lot of hard work in the beginning, their equation rarely gets difficult now. The two have learned how to communicate with each other.

Read More