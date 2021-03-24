Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on how she 'never wanted to get divorced' from Chris Martin.

In a recent podcast episode with Anna Farris on “Anna Faris Is Unqualified”, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about taking the difficult decision of divorce with Chris Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's whirlwind romance was one for the books! The actress and Coldplay singer met in the early aughts, fell in love and got married a year later. The former lovers are doting parents to two kids and went their separate ways back in 2014. In a recent podcast episode with Anna Farris on “Anna Faris Is Unqualified”, Gwyneth opened up about taking the difficult decision of divorce with Chris.

Revealing that she never wanted to divorce, Gwyneth said, "I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically."

However, Gwyneth revealed that the upside was learning more about herself. She added, "But I have learnt more about myself through that process than I could've imagined. And because I'm focused on accountability I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad (Falchuk) my husband."

While Gwyneth married Brad Falchuk in 2018, Chris Martin has also moved on and is now dating actress Dakota Johnson. In an earlier article for British Vogue, Gwyneth had discussed about her marriage with Chris coming to an end. “I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew — despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held — my marriage was over," the actress had written.

