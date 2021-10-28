Gwyneth Paltrow OPENS UP on parenthood: I f**k it up all the time

Gwyneth Paltrow like most of us isn’t the perfect parent. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old goop creator appeared on Red Table Talk (October 27). During her presentation, Gwyneth discussed parenting her children and the reality of the job.

“I spend a lot of time with them talking and watching. I read this quote. I think it was attributed to Banksy, the artist, who said something like, you know, I’m gonna paraphrase badly but this generation of parents will do anything for our kids, anything,” she said. As per Just Jared, she continued, “You know, you see [it] with the college scandal or, you know, removing all their obstacles. Like, we will do anything for our kids except let them be who they actually are. And I read it, and I was like, I had chills, and I thought, ‘God,’ there are aspects of me that think, ‘Well, you should do it this way because, like, that worked for me,’ or ‘Let’s avoid this."

However, she added, “And so I just tried to be really conscious of letting them emerge as who they are and being loving and supporting, and I f–k it up all the time, you know? Like, I say the wrong thing. And especially right now ’cause she’s 17. Everything I say is wrong,” she added, referring to daughter Apple. (She also has a son Moses, 15, with ex Chris Martin.)

“Now that they’re young adults, basically, it’s like how can you reinforce valuing each other? So I don’t know. It’s kind of a big experiment. Like, I’ll see, right?” Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about a health scare she faced after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Apple Martin. "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.'"

ALSO READ:Gwyneth Paltrow recalls the time she ‘almost died’ while giving birth