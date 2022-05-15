Gwyneth Paltrow pens a sweet tribute for daughter Apple's 18th birthday: I could not be more proud

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has reached a significant milestone. On Saturday, the Academy Award winner, 49, celebrated Apple Blythe's 18th birthday by posting a picture of the birthday girl posing in a mirror with a sweet message on Instagram.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning. I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she wrote in the caption. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way." Check out her full message below:

However, the actress gave birth to Apple in May 2004 with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she also has a 16-year-old son Moses. Paltrow is also the stepmother to her husband Brad Falchuk's two kids, Brody and Isabella. As per PEOPLE, Paltrow previously said that Martin, 45, came up with their daughter's unique name. "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else!" she shared last month during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, several of Paltrow's famous friends and fans wished Apple well in the comments. Ali Wentworth of Office Space fame wrote, 'Happy Birthday sweet, beautiful Apple!' while singer-songwriter Mafalda also wished her a happy day. On the other hand, back in 2014, the Politician actress met Glee co-creator Brad Flachuk on the set of the iconic singing drama. Four years later, they married. Since 2017, Chris Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson from 50 Shades of Gray.

