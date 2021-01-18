Gwyneth Paltrow to plan ex husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s upcoming wedding: Report

Gwyneth Paltrow will reportedly either be the wedding planner or a bridesmaid in ex-husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s highly-anticipated wedding.

After dating for almost over three years, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin may be soon tying the knot! And according to rumours, Martin's famous ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, who is infamously close to the couple individually, would most likely play a part in their wedding or even engagement. If you didn’t know, earlier in 2020, reports suggested that the duo may elope while Gwyneth Paltrow helming the role of wedding planner for their impromptu ceremony.

Heat recently reported that the Iron Man actress is next in line to be a bridesmaid for Johnson. While the 50 Shades of Grey actress has always appreciated being welcomed by Gwyneth, she still has her reservations as Paltrow's presence could overshadow the whole ceremony. The engagement rumours were sparked when the duo celebrated the New Year together in Aspen.

Earlier this year, New Idea also reported that Dakota Johnson had reached out to Paltrow to take charge as the wedding planner. “Gwyn has the best contacts in LA and a whole team at Goop tastemakers on her payroll,” a source close to the couple explained to the Tabloid. The trio even reportedly kicked off wedding planning over brunches in the Hamptons on one of their joint vacations.

If you missed it, back in January 2020, the Goop founder told Harper’s Bazaar that she has nothing but love for Dakota, “I Love Her.” In December, the Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with the couple. Covered in Skiing gears, the actress was seen outside a resort, walking behind the Coldplay singer and his actress girlfriend, as the two love birds walked arm-in-arm, Daily Mail reported.

