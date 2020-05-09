Gwyneth Paltrow quips Elon Musk beat her and ex Chris Martin for ‘most controversial baby name’ with X Æ A-12

Gwyneth Paltrow joked that Elon Musk beat her and ex Chris Martin for ‘most controversial baby name’ after naming his son X Æ A-12. Here’s what she said.

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin were the talk of the town for naming their daughter Apple Martin? The actress thinks Elon Musk and her girlfriend Grimes have beat them for ‘most controversial baby name’ by naming their son X Æ A-12. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old SpaceX CEO announced that he and his 32-year-old girlfriend have welcomed a son and also shared that they have decided to name their baby boy X Æ A-12. The revelation took social media by storm.

Gwyneth reacted to an Instagram post shared by InStyle magazine and took a dig at the bizarre name. “Elon Musk explained how to pronounce his and #grimes' baby's name, X Æ A-12. #linkinbio and best of luck,” the post’s caption read. And in the comment section the Iron Man actress tagged the Coldplay singer and wrote, “#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.” The former couple shares two children together – Apple (15) and son Moses (14). Elon announced the news on March 4, and since then, his son’s name has been trending on social media.

During his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on March 7, Elon revealed that Grimes came up with their baby son’s name, and also shared exactly how to pronounce it. "It's just 'X,' the letter 'X,' and the 'Æ' is pronounced 'ash' and then 'A-12' is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever," he explained. After announcing the name, Grimes also took to Twitter to break down the baby's name. "X, the unknown variable," the singer wrote, adding an emoji of two crossing swords. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)." ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal expresses his desire to start a family; Says 'Life is all about children and art’

