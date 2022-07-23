Gwyneth Paltrow REACTS to ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Vegas wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow is happy for Bennifer after their recent surprise nuptials. On Friday, the Iron Man actress was doing a Q&A on Instagram stories when a fan asked how she was feeling now that her ex-boyfriend has found his happily ever after. Paltrow excitedly replied, via Page Six, "LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM," showing her support for the reconciled couple.

Gwyneth dated Affleck on and off for years till 2000 after they met in 1997 and costarred in two films together, Shakespeare in Love and Bounce. The actress is known for being supportive of her ex as previously in September, Paltrow commented on Jennifer Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn's post when she posted a snap of Ben Affleck and Lopez's red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival after the couple rekindled their romance after almost two decades. Paltrow wrote, "Okay, this is cute."

Jennifer and Ben recently held their intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas at A Little White Chappel as the couple got legally hitched in the presence of their children. According to reports, the couple is all planning to hold a much bigger ceremony for their friends and family.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is not the only ex who supports the love story of Bennifer. Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has also shown her support for the couple before alongside Ana de Armas who briefly dated Affleck in 2020. When it comes to supporting, Lopez's exes are also all for the support and good vibes. Recently, reports about Jennifer's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez came out which suggested that the former pro baseball player was happy for the couple.

