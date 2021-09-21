Gwyneth Paltrow REACTS to her ‘matching haircut’ with Brad Pitt from the 90s: We went to the same stylist

There’s a popular meme that goes around social media platforms of Brad Pitt always making sure to match his hair colour with that of his girlfriends. While that is a joke among fans, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also one of Pitt’s exes has revealed her take on their ‘matching haircuts’ from a very popular photo from the 90s.

During the launch of her latest hair product, Paltrow was joined by her assistant Kevin Keating and the duo discussed some of the actress’ iconic, yet very questionable hairdos! In the caption, Paltrow mentioned, “If I ever try to pull off a ‘90s crimp again, please stop me,” she hilariously noted. The actress, 48, then went on to react to a picture with Pitt as they had “matching haircuts.” For the unversed, Paltrow and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997 and were also engaged at one point.

In the picture, both of them seemed to have perfectly rocked the iconic blonde look, and it’s definitely difficult to figure out who carried the look better than the other! Paltrow’s assistant Keating described the look as “blonde all the way to the roots on that one, and the end. Very blonde,” to which Paltrow replied that the two of them had visited the same stylist for the cut. “Chris McMillan cut both our hair like this,” Paltrow surprisingly revealed.

While Keating tried hard to get Paltrow to give Pitt a call asking about the iconic hairstyles, Paltrow declined the offer instantly. In one of her interviews for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment, Paltrow had also revealed that her relationship with Brad Pitt was like any other 90s couple.

