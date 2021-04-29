Gwyneth Paltrow recalls her & ex fiance Brad Pitt's relationship: He was so nice and we were a very 90s couple

Gwyneth Paltrow, during a recent fashion segment, decoding her most iconic looks from the years past, spoke candidly about ex-fiance Brad Pitt while discussing a trademark 1996 look.

Gwyneth Paltrow was her candid best as she walked down memory lane and shared her thoughts on her iconic looks from the years past in Vogue's Life in Looks segment. When travelling back to a trademark 1996 look, which features her then-fiance Brad Pitt by her side, the 48-year-old actress shed some amicable light on their relationship. For the unversed, the A-list couple dated from 1994 to 1997.

Giving some context to the picture shared of the ex-couple, which was captured by the paparazzi in New York City, Gwyneth fondly recalled, "This, I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt. He was making a movie called... I don't remember. He was making a movie and I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very 90s couple." The movie that Brad was shooting at the time was A Devil's Own. About her classic leather jacket and jeans look, Paltrow elaborated, "I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket was one of my favourite pieces."

"I've always been a very intuitive dresser. I've always dressed like this with jeans and a white t-shirt basically. And so, obviously, the shapes of those jeans and t-shirts have changed over time but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits," the Oscar winner confessed.

Pitt's name was mentioned one more time in the video when Gwyneth was discussing her first-ever Vogue cover, which was shot by iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel in 1996. "Brad Pitt was visiting me that day, so I think, he's in one of those photos if I'm correct," Paltrow recounted to Vogue.

Ain't nothing can ever beat 90s Hollywood fashion, are we right or are we right?!

