Gwyneth Paltrow recalls the time she ‘almost died’ while giving birth

Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about a health scare she faced after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Apple Martin. While making an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert, the 49-year-old Iron Man star discussed how bodies change over time with host Dax Shepard. During the discussion, the star also opened up about her kids’ delivery process. "I had two cesareans, my daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good," Gwyneth shared. If you didn’t know, Gwyneth shares 2 kids--daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

While Gwyneth didn’t divulge on the specifics, the goop founder added: "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.'"

This isn’t the first time the actress has opened up about pregnancy difficulties. Back in 2013, Gwyneth told Daily Mail that she suffered a miscarriage during her third pregnancy. At the time, she said her kids would frequently ask her to have another child but that she "had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn't work out, and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here, or should we go back and try again?'"

Gwyneth celebrated Apple's 17th birthday in May 2021 with a heartwarming message that referenced the day the teen was born. "You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago," she wrote.

