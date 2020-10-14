Gwyneth Paltrow REVEALS her worst on screen kiss was with Robert Downey Jr: This is like kissing my brother

Gwyneth Paltrow recently spoke to Kate Hudson during Goop podcast and the Hollywood veterans spilled details on their worst on-screen kiss till date.

Gwyneth Paltrow was joined by Kate Hudson on her Goop podcast this week, and the two actresses opened up about their worst on-screen kisses. Turns out that both Gwyneth and Kate weren’t really into the kisses they shared with some of their more famous co-stars – Robert Downey Jr., and Matthew McConaughey.

“Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Kate shared with Gwyneth. “I feel like I should have had better ones.” Gwyneth then asked Kate about Matthew, who she’s starred within Fool’s Gold and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

“Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” she confessed. “Like when we were kissing, like, at the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face.”

Gwyneth added about her own worst kiss with Robert in Avengers: “With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,” she recalled. “This is literally like kissing my brother.’”

