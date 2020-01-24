Gwyneth Paltrow REVEALS inspiration behind her private parts scented candle; Calls it ‘punk rock’

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the inspiration behind her viral private parts scented candle. Here’s what the actress said.

Gwyneth Paltrow sent social media into a frenzy after her lifestyle store Goop launched a brand new scented candle that smelled like Paltrow’s private parts, earlier this month. For days it was all the internet could talk about, and in her latest interview, the actress opened up about the inspiration behind the viral product. Her company sold a USD 75 candle and the store claimed that it smelled like Paltrow’s private parts. The already sold out candle was called This Smells Like My V*** Candle."

The 47-year-old actress and founder of Goop made an appearance on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers show and during the interaction, the host asked her to explain the product that took the internet by storm. “I want to ask you about a new product. Goop released a product that got a lot of attention. It’s already sold out. I would love you to explain it,” Meyers said. Explaining the inspiration behind the unconventionally named candle, Paltrow stated that the concept started as a joke between her and Douglas Little, her personal perfumer and collaborator on Goop fragrances.

Calling the choice of the name “a little punk rock,” the actress said, “we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and I said this smells like my v*****. I was kidding obviously. So then it actually became a funny thing because it was very funny to us but was also a little bit punk rock.” The website described the fragrance of the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

She further stated that the candle is for all the women who “feel a certain degrees of shame” about their boy parts. “I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there.” Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, is yet to weigh in on what he thinks of the name of the aroma of the candle launched by his wife.

Check out the interview here:

Read More