Gwyneth Paltrow REVEALS moving in with husband Brad Falchuk has taken a toll on her sex life

In a recent interview, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that moving in with her husband has taken a toll on her sex life. Here’s what she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about how it is like living with her husband, Brad Falchuk, and the actress has some interesting details to share. While Gwyneth and Brad exchanged vows in 2018, the two took their own sweet time and did not move in together until one year later. Reflecting on her experience, actress told Harper's Bazaar that the cohabitation as taken a toll on their sex life. “So our sex life is over,” she quipped during the interview.

The actress also mentioned that one of her best friends loved the idea of them living separately and even waned her against living with Brad. Talking about living in separate houses, the actress asserted that it “helps with preserving mystery” and also provides a personal space. Now that the two are living together, the actress stated that she keeps reminding herself that Brad has his own life. During the interaction, Gwyneth also opened up about her “unconventional” equation with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Talking about Dakota, the Paltrow stated that while she understands why the fans find their equation weird, she absolutely adores the Fifty Shades of Grey actress. Admitting that they share an unconventional bond, considering she is her ex-husband’s current girlfriend, the Goop founder asserted that she has nothing but love for Dakota, “I Love Her.” Further, reflecting on her relationship with Chris, who she shared two children with – Apple (15), and Moses (13), the actress stated that while they had to put in a lot of hard work in the beginning, their equation rarely gets difficult now. The two have learned how to communicate with each other.

