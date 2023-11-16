Gwyneth Paltrow reveals THIS actor could get her back into acting; Details inside

Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned for her talent and elegance, made headlines when she announced her decision to step back from acting. Paltrow's choice to quit acting stemmed from her desire to focus on her lifestyle brand, Goop, and her family. She sought a better work-life balance and the opportunity to pursue her entrepreneurial interests. Throughout her acting career, Paltrow formed a strong bond with fellow actor Robert Downey Jr., particularly during their time working together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man. Their on-screen chemistry as Pepper Potts and Tony Stark translated into a genuine off-screen friendship, making them one of Hollywood's beloved dynamic duos. Even recently, she gushed about him admitting that “he could bring her back to acting” at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr. can bring her back to big screen

While attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, the Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow opened up to Entertainment Tonight and talked about her work life, divulging a bit about her return to acting. Although she has previously announced her break from acting, she apparently revealed that her Iron Man co-star could be the one to persuade her to return to the big screen. She said, “Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back." Regarding the impact of her Iron Man co-star on her potential return to acting, she humorously remarked, "You know, to some degree.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr.'s friendship

The actress known for her role in Emma has cultivated a deep friendship with Robert Downey Jr. throughout the years. Their connection was solidified while co-starring in multiple Marvel films as Pepper Potts and Tony Stark/Iron Man. In 2021, Paltrow shared with People in 10 that after their collaboration in numerous movies, “I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.”

In a humorous exchange, Downey jokingly mentioned on The Howard Stern Show in 2016 that Paltrow was his "free pass." This jest wasn't just because of their strong bond but also because of her close friendship with his wife, Susan. He quipped, "My free pass is — because her and Susan are such good friends — is Paltrow. I gotta get her back in these movies so I can make out with her onscreen again."

Gwyneth Paltrow has significantly reduced her involvement in acting, with her focus shifting towards her role as the CEO of Goop since 2016. Her dedication to the lifestyle brand and her pride in its achievements over the past year have been central to her career shift.

