Gwyneth Paltrow’s most favourite performance of herself has nothing to do with her movies; Find Out

Gwyneth Paltrow might be one of the leading female actresses in Hollywood and the CEO of a lifestyle brand, but her most favourite performance of herself has nothing to do with her acting job. During her latest interview, taken by her assistant, Kevin Keating, the 47-year-old Goop founder revealed that her Grammy 2011 performance is her most favourite. During the award show, the singer shared the stage with CeeLo Green to perform the song 'Forget You'.

Further during the interview, she revealed that she is not proud of all the choices he made in her acting career. She opened up about her least favour acting credit and said it was her 2001 film Shallow Hal. Kevin joked about the film and stated that he wasn’t working for her when she decided to do that film. In the film, the actress plays an obese woman named Rosemarie. The film also starred Jack Black as Hal, an extremely shallow guy who ends up falling in love with Rosemarie after he is hypnotised into appreciating people's inner beauty instead of their physical appearances. Gwyneth went on to call the film a “disaster”, Entertainment Tonight quoted the interview taken for Netflix.

Paltrow might not be a fan of her role in the film, but she always looks proud and happy when she talks about her lifestyle store Goop. Earlier this week, while talking about the store and all the quirky products it sells, including her “This Smells Like My V*****” scented candles, the actress revealed that her son thinks it’s very cool that she sells adult toys on her website. Sharing what her son told her about the products, the actress said he found it embracing in the beginning, but now he thinks it appreciates it. “He's like, 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a bada**,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow says she failed as a mother

