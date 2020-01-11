Gwyneth Paltrow selling a candle that smells like her private parts; Details Inside

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is currently selling a candle that smells like her private parts. Read on to know more

If you think scented candles are overrated, think again. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop’s online store has introduced a scented candle with a very unconventional scent, to say the least. The company is currently selling a USD 75 candle and the store claims that it smells like Paltrow’s private parts. The candle is called This Smells Like My V*** Candle." According to the product description, the candle's name came from a joke she made while she was trying to develop a fragrance with perfumer Douglas Little.

“the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, Uhhh..this smells like a v***—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the product description on the site states. The two then decided to use it as the title for the candle. The website described the fragrance of the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

The Avengers actress has always been open about her private parts and never shies away from addressing related topics. In 2016, the actress revealed she has experimented with v***-steaming. She mentioned that while she was skeptical at first, she later got hooked on the beauty treatment. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, the Oscar winner revealed that moving in with her husband has taken a toll on her sex life. Here’s what she said. “So our sex life is over,” she told Harper's Bazaar.

