Gwyneth Paltrow sells adult toys on her website Goop and her son is all for it; Says ‘You're a feminist, mom’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 13-year-old son Moses thinks it is great that she sells adult toys on her website Goop. During her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress spoke about how her son, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, reacted when he came to know that his mother’s lifestyle website sells adult toys. “I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody, well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” she told host Jimmy.

Sharing what her son told her about the products, the actress said he found it embracing in the beginning but now thinks it really cool. “Actually my son said to me the other day, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing! He's like, 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a bada**.' I was like, 'Thank you!” she said. Gwyneth also admitted that she wasn’t as mature when she was her son’s age.

The actress recently made headlines for selling candles that, according to her website, smell like her private parts. The candle is called This Smells Like My V*** Candle. Last month, on Late Night With Seth Meyers, explaining the inspiration behind the unconventionally named candle, Paltrow stated that the concept started as a joke between her and Douglas Little, her personal perfumer and collaborator on Goop fragrances. She further stated that the candle is for all the women who “feel a certain degrees of shame” about their boy parts.

