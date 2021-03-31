Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kim Kardashian a kinky gift basket with Goop's risqué products ideal for a singleton

Kim Kardashian received a special wellness box from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop consisting of some risqué products.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage in February. While Kardashian hasn't made an official statement yet, the discussions about her going through a rough patch were a part of the latest episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Although, it's nice to know that not only Kim's family but also her friends are looking out for her during this difficult time and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent gesture just proves that.

Paltrow recently sent Kim a special gift box containing some NSFW goodies. Kim received the Goop Wellness package called “Kim‘s box of tricks" and the KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a picture of the same. The kinky gift box consisted of Goop's risqué products that seem ideal for a single life which Kim will soon embark upon after her split from West. Sharing her excitement on receiving the goodies, Kim wrote on her IG story, "I’ve never been more excited honestly…for, the candle. Thank you, Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks, Goop."

The products included in this special gift box were a double-sided wand vibrator, two bottles of lubricants called 'Love' and 'The Sex Gel' and a candle called 'This Smells Like Kim‘s Orgasm', via Just Jared.

After Kim thanked Goop for sending her the special gifts, Gwyneth was quick to respond to Kim's IG post saying, "Love you more @KimKardashian.” Fans also shared supportive messages for Kim as they cheered her on to embrace her newly single life the Goop-ey way.

