Gwyneth Paltrow shares how she 'fell in love' with daughter Apple's name after Chris Martin came up with it

On Friday, in a new Instagram Q n A Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about how her ex-husband Chris Martin came up with her daughter Apple's name as well as shared why she loved the name and decided to name her daughter after a fruit.

During the question & answer round, via ET Canada, a fan asked the Ironman actress how she came up with her daughter's unique name and Paltrow proceeded to reveal that it was actually her ex-husband Chris Martin who suggested the name first. She disclosed, "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," and added, "I thought it was original and cool." She continued as she commented on her 17-year-old daughter's one of a kind name, "I can’t imagine her being called anything else."

Meanwhile, Paltrow also shares 16-year-old son Moses with the Coldplay singer. Additionally, she is stepmom to her current husband Brad Falchuk's son Brody and daughter Isabella. Earlier in March, the actress had shared a screengrab of her video call with her daughter Apple as she wished a happy Women's Day and captioned the post, "Happy international womens day. I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard."

Paltrow went on and penned, " I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

