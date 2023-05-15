Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare PICS of daughter Apple Martin as she celebrates latter’s birthday on Mother’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow has more than one reason to celebrate this Sunday.

Apart from being Mother’s Day, it is also the actress’ daughter Apple Martin’s birthday today, on May 14.

Paltrow seems to be making the most out of both occasions as she took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her daughter, along with a love-filled caption. Read on to know more.

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated daughter Apple Martin’s birthday on Mother’s Day

Earlier today, Gwyneth took to the ‘gram and shared a slew of pictures featuring her daughter Apple Martin, who is celebrating her 19th birthday. While the first photo featured only Apple, the next picture showcased the mother-daughter duo together as they smiled for a candid selfie. The next and last picture of the post was a throwback picture featuring a young Apple with Gwyneth.

Along with the sweet photos, Paltrow also penned down a heartfelt caption for her daughter. It read, “Happy Birthday my angel. Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post for Apple Martin

Continuing further, the Goop founder, 50, added, “To behold you as a 19-year-old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama.”

While the adorable birthday post received a lot of likes and comments from fans, Apple too responded to it in the comments section. She wrote, “I love you so much mama. You are the best mother and woman I know.”

