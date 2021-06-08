Gwyneth Paltrow shares the sweet birthday tradition she has with her daughter and ‘inspiration’ Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about a special birthday tradition she shares with her daughter Apple Martin. Scroll down to see what it is.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about a special birthday tradition she shares with her daughter, Apple Martin. Recently, while promoting Goop’s new jewellery line, Paltrow, 48, revealed that the inspiration behind the new collection was her daughter Apple.

Sharing a new pair of earrings from the collection, the Iron Man actress revealed that she and Apple get a piercing every year together for her birthday. “It’s this little tradition we have,” she wrote. “She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs. She’ll definitely be ‘borrowing’ her namesake earrings.”

If you missed it, back in May, Gwyneth recalled how Apple initially didn’t like her style but is now coming around. “My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser,” the Oscar-winning actress told People in a recent interview. Despite Apple giving Gwyneth the approval on her style, she says her daughter “does not want my advice whatsoever on anything” when she’s shopping for clothes online. “She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite.” “My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house,” she said.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow on how she gained 14 pounds amid quarantine: Felt like wine & pasta were getting me through

Share your comment ×