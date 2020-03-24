Gwyneth Paltrow shares tips to be productive during COVID 19 lockdown; Says 'Learn an instrument or language'

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Gwyneth Paltrow shared tips to be productive during self-isolation. Here’s what she had to say.

As people across the world follow social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Gwyneth Paltrow has shared some tips that we could follow to stay productive while we self-quarantine. In her latest Instagram upload, the 47-year-old recommended her fans to use this time to learn or do something they always wanted to do. “Write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing gloves and a mask after a trip to the farmer’s market.

“I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” she wrote about her trip to the farmer’s market. She further urged her fans to take government and healthcare experts’ orders seriously while figuring out this “temporary new normal.”

“Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol),” she wrote. The actress further stated that this is “not the time for denial” and that people should use this opportunity to learn something new. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” she advised. Concluding her caption, the actress reassured her fans that things will get better soon. “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before,” the caption read. ALSO READ: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from Coronavirus the actor confirms

