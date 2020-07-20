Gwyneth Paltrow soaks in the sun with lookalike daughter Apple: Summer with my Apple

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with her 16-year-old daughter Apple. In response, many of the Iron Man actress’ famous friends commented on the resemblance between the duo.

The apple really doesn't fall far from the tree! On Saturday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of herself with her lookalike 16-year-old daughter Apple. The duo was pictured staring into the camera by the Goop founder as they made the best of quarantine by lounging in the sun, taking advantage of the warm weather. "Summer with my Apple," Paltrow captioned the snap. In the photo, the Oscar-winner wore a dark blue swimsuit and brown tortoiseshell glasses and had pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail. Apple, who looks so much like her glamorous mum, wore a white bikini and smiled at the camera.

Gwyneth’s celebrity friends were quick to comment and point out the resemblance the duo shares, "Omg beautiful twins," Rachel Zoe wrote. While Elle Macpherson had the same idea, as she commented, "Twins." Kate Hudson, Selma Blair, Martha Hunt and more stars also marvelled at Apple's resemblance to her famous mom.

Prior to this, Apple has made consistent appearances on Paltrow’s Instagram. In May, Gwyneth paid tribute to Apple in a sweet post in honour of her 16th birthday. "I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but, happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," the actress captioned the sweet slideshow. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour," she added.

Paltrow continued, "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades." "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times," she added. "I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," Gwyneth concluded.

Gwyneth shares Apple and 14-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

