Gwyneth Paltrow talks about losing her father at 30: It split me open

In a recent chat on WYLDE‘s By the Light of the Moon podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about losing her father to throat cancer in 2002. The Oscar-winning actress shared that she lost he father when she was 30 years old as she noted that at the time her father Bruce Paltrow was only 58 years old.

The Ironman actress recalled, via ET Canada, "It gets so abstract as the years go on. You are so far away from the last phone call, the last meal you had with them, the last embrace, your relationship with them is in another realm." Paltrow shared that when it first happened she had never anticipated that she could feel emotions like those as she disclosed, "It was not in my lexicon of emotions." The actress went on and dived a bit further into how hurt she was after losing her father, "It was so physical it felt like it split me open."

Meanwhile, the grieving process too took a huge toll on Paltrow as she revealed that while after the funeral she was living in London she woke up in the middle of the night and felt as if she was going through a heart attack. The actress tried to lighten the mood as she quipped, "The only reason I didn’t call the emergency services was because I didn’t know it was 999 in England!" Paltrow continued and emphasized that the process was really difficult for her and noted, "It’s sad he’s not part of my life now."

However, her father's death steered her toward her life mission now, "When he was diagnosed I started looking at environmental toxins and how food affects our health. That is what started me on this whole journey."

