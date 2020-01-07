Gwyneth Paltrow thinks Cameron Diaz is going to be the best mother

During the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about what a fabulous mother Diaz is going to be.

Gwyneth Paltrow is buzzing with happiness as her friend Cameron Diaz starts a new chapter in her life. This new year turned out to be extra special for Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden as they welcomed a baby girl into the world. Two days after the actress announced the news, her Hollywood friend Gwyneth Paltrow stated that the actress is going to be the best mother ever! The star couple announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, on Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the post read.

During media interaction at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Gwyneth told ET that she is “very very very excited” excited for Cameron and believes that she is going to be a fabulous mother. The actress attended the awards ceremony with her husband Brad Falchuk. The Avengers actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer, Fendi dress. During the interaction, the actress also joked about getting too old for revealing outfits and said that she wanted to wear the dress one last time before it gets too over the hill.

In addition to the baby announcement, Cameron also vowed to protect their daughter's privacy and stated that they won’t be sharing any picture of their baby girl. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD,” the statement read.

