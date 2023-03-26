Gwyneth Paltrow trial case: Taylor Swift gets dragged as attorney asks an irrelevant question

The American actress and businesswoman, Gwyneth Paltrow, was questioned about her acquaintance with Taylor Swift during her ongoing ski trail. Terry Sanderson, who is a retired optomerist, claims that Paltrow collided with him while they were both skiing together on a mountain in February 2016. In the lawsuit filed against Paltrow, the 76-year-old alleges that the actress' negligence resulted in his "permanent injuries and brain damage" as a result of the collision. He is demanding up to $3,276,000 or roughly £2,688,000 for damages.

Why is Gwyneth Paltrow suing Sanderson for only $1 in damage?

The Oscar winner has also submitted her counterclaim in which she holds Sanderson accountable for the incident and asks for only a single dollar in damages. Sanderson's legal team questioned her on whether Taylor Swift, who received the same damages award in a sexual assault trial in 2017, served as an inspiration for her one-dollar countersuit. To which, Paltrow responded, "It's an actual dollar that I'm asking for." She further added, "symbolic because the damages would be more."

Is Gwyneth Paltrow friends with Taylor Swift?

"I would not say we are 'good friends’, Paltrow replied when asked about her friendship with the singer. She said that she is cordial with her. Although she has previously attended one of her concerts with her kids, they don't communicate very often.

All about Gwyneth Paltrow

She is a well-known American actress who received several accolades throughout her career, including a Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and an Academy Award. She gained recognition for her work in movies like A Perfect Murder, Seven, Sliding Doors, Emma, etc. She rose to fame for her Viola de Lesseps in the romantic movie “Shakespeare in Love”. She has also appeared in films like Shallow Hal, The Talented Mr. Ripley, etc.

