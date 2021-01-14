Gwyneth Paltrow will return to acting only under THIS NSFW condition; Teases ‘never say never’

In a chat with Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed the only condition under which she would consider returning to acting. Scroll down to see what it is.

Hollywood veteran Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about what it would take for her to return to acting. In a recent interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her YouTube channel show--No Filter with Naomi, the actress and Goop founder had a strange and funny response to Naomi asking about her plans to return to acting.

Paltrow said the only condition she would return to acting is if she was “f–king a writer,” Gwyneth joked. She then stated that or if her husband writes something and wants her to star in it, she would do it. She then concluded and said, “never say bever.” But for now, she has no plans of returning to Hollywood in that sense. If you didn’t know, the Avengers actress is married to Emmy-nominated writer Brad Falchuk, so a return is not totally out of the question.

In the same interview, Gwyneth added that even though she doesn’t want to be in the movies right now, she is still very interested in doing theatrical performances. The actress told Naomi that she has loved doing theatre in the past and there’s something about it that’s just exhilarating. Gwyneth continued, “It’s really the actor’s medium, right? You’re on stage, you’re in control of your performance.”

Apart from giving amazing theatre performances, Gwyneth has many other talents. Back in January 2020, the actress opened up about the time her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told her about her singing. While chatting on The Goop Podcast, the actress recalled that Chris once pointed out that if she’s kind of in a quiet room, she starts singing a song. The actress that said that Chris told her that the key she’s singing songs in is accurate, which left the actress feeling very proud.

