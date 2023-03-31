Gwyneth Paltrow wins Utah ski crash case, gets awarded her requested $1 in damages

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has won the civil trial ski collision case after a jury ruled in her favour. The 50-year-old was being sued by retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson for allegedly causing lasting injuries when the two collided. After debating for over two hours, the jury found the Goop CEO not liable and ruled in her favor in her counterclaim against Sanderson. Continue reading to know more about the case and the details of its result.

Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision case

During the trial, which began on March 21, Paltrow testified that it was Sanderson who skied into her back at the Deer Valley Resort, Utah in 2016. Sanderson's attorney, Robert Sykes, asked the jury to consider his client's brain injury and life expectancy and award him $3.2 million while the complaint alleged his damages were more than $300,000. Meanwhile, Paltrow sought and was awarded $1 in damages in her counterclaim.

Before the verdict was announced, Skyes said, "Part of him will always be on that mountain. We hope that you will help bring Terry home off that mountain with a fair verdict for today. Paltrow's attorney, Steve Owens, said, "It's actually wrong that he hurt her, and he wants money from her. He's entitled to be here today, but he's not entitled to be rewarded for hurting her." Paltrow's other attorney James Egan, added, "Ms. Paltrow wants him off the mountain, too, but she should not be responsible for the cost of that."

After the court ruled in Paltrow's favour, she released a statement saying, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case." Owens' statement said, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Outside the court, Sanderson told the media that Paltrow placed her hand on his shoulder after the verdict and said, "I wish you well." He added that "she thinks she has the truth" but he did not present any "falsehoods" either. Before making the decision, the jury heard from a number of expert witnesses, Sanderson's daughters, Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, and kids, Apple and Moses, as well as testimony from the ski resort employees.

