Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney confirms actress' husband Brad Falchuk and kids will be testifying in 2016 ski crash trial

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow's civil lawsuit saw its opening arguments on the first day of a civil trial filed against her by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist from Utah. He is suing the 50-year-old actress accusing her of colliding with him while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort, Utah, with a ski instructor in February 2016.

Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, also alleges that the ski instructor filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident at the time. His lawsuit calls the incident "a hit-and-run ski crash" and claims that Paltrow "skied out of control and hit" him in the back. The lawsuit further alleges that post the supposed accident she "got up, turned and skied away" leaving Sanderson "stunned, lying in the snow, and seriously injured."

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and kids will be testifying

The lawsuit being held at Park City District Court had its first day on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Goop founder's attorney, Stephen Owens, confirmed that Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, as well as her children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, will be testifying during the trial. He stated that the actress' trip to the Deer Valley Resort "was a sentimental issue" referring to her father Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002.

"So it was a sentimental issue because she had started getting back into skiing and she did it because she wanted her kids to learn like she had," Owens said, as per People. He pointed out that Gwyneth's 52-year-old husband Brad Falchuk was also present that day. "[Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth's daughter and son. And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work. So it was a special time and it was a lovely day," Owens said during his opening argument for Paltrow.

"She, Brad, now her husband who you're going to hear from, her daughter Apple, who you're going to hear from, Moses, who you're gonna hear from," Owens revealed in the trial confirming that Paltrow's family will be testifying. Apple and Moses, who the actress shares with her former husband musician Chris Martin, were 11 and 9 at the time of the crash.

According to People, a representative for Paltrow said, "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that." Sanderson has asked for damages in excess of $3.1 million and claimed that the crash led to "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, as well as disfigurement.

Meanwhile, the actress has denied the allegations in a countersuit and alleged that Sanderson was the one who hit her from behind and is now trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth." The civil lawsuit trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30, 2023.