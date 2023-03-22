Gwyneth Paltrow is definitely one of the biggest stars of Hollywood as she carved out her name with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is the founder of one of the biggest lifestyle websites known as Goop.

Speaking on the romantic front, Gwyneth Paltrow has dated some of the serious Hollywood hunks as she has been married two times and engaged three times. Let’s take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow's dating history.

Who is Gwyneth Paltrow dating now?

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently married to Brad Falchuk since 2018. She met her current husband on the set of Glee in 2010, however they didn’t start dating until five years later. Their marriage ceremony was held in the Hamptons on Long Island.

Gwyneth Paltrow's dating history

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin was Gwyneth Paltrow’s first husband with whom she divorced in 2015. They met backstage in one of the Coldplay concerts in 2002 and married a year later. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow even share two children together named Apples and Moses who were born in 2004 and 2006 respectively. They announced divorce in 2015 stating ‘unconscious coupling’ as the reason.

Prior to Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow dated actor Luke Wilson after they met during the filming of The Royal Tenenbaums. They broke up after dating for one year.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck were in an on-and-off relationship in between the years 1997 and 2000. During this time they also worked together in two movies including Shakespeare in Love and Bounce and played the role of lovers on-screen.

Paltrow met Brad Pitt in 1994 when they were filming for dark thriller Se7en. Two years later, Brad even proposed to her and they were engaged for seven months before calling off their relationship. Later in an interview Gwyneth said that she wasn’t ready at such a young age and was too good for Brad Pitt.

Before that the Goop founder also dated Robert Sean Leonard and Donovan Leitch.

