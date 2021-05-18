Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple finally APPROVES of her style; Son Moses wants her to dress 'conservatively'

Gwyneth Paltrow, in an interview revealed that her daughter Apple, 17, has given her approval for the Oscar-winning actress' fashion sense while her son Moses, 15, would rather want his mother to dress "very conservatively."

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-year-old daughter hadn't been such a fan of her mother's style for a long time but she has finally changed her mind. In an interview with People, the Oscar-winning actress says that her daughter finally approves of her style. She also says there was a period that Apple thought the actress was a complete loser.

Despite Apple giving Gwyneth the approval on her style, Paltrow shares that her daughter doesn't take her advice on anything whatsoever, especially when she shops for clothes online. “She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite.” the Iron Man actress shared.

Gwyneth further added about her 15-year-old son Moses Martin's views on his mother's dressing sense. According to Paltrow, her son doesn't like her wearing revealing, like a vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut attires. He always wants her to dress very conservatively when she leaves the house.

Though Gwyneth has Apple's approval on her style, she recently trolled her mother on her morning routine. Apple even made a TikTok video narrating Gwyneth's morning routine with some hilarious commentary. According to Apple, her mother eats nothing but dates and almond butter, adding that she has been on a cleanse since Apple was born.

Apple also said that her mother prances around the bathroom putting on a variety of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin. The actress turned lifestyle guru has also recruited her daughter to promote her new brand GoopGlow products on social media.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow on how she gained 14 pounds amid quarantine: Felt like wine & pasta were getting me through

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×