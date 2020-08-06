Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking revelation about her marriage with Chris Martin: We just didn't quite fit together

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened about her marriage with Chris Martin. The actress confessed that the couple was "never had fully settled into being a couple."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin parted ways back in 2014. The couple announced they were "conscious uncoupling" after being married for 10 years. While the Avengers: Endgame star and the Coldplay singer have remained on good terms following the divorce and are co-parenting two children, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, Gwyneth now opened up about her separation from the international singer. In an essay for British Vogue, the actress confessed the couple did not "quite fit together" but they loved their children.

"We were close, though we never had fully settled into being a couple. We just didn't quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest," she wrote. However, she added, "But man, did we love our children." Although the marriage ended and the two moved on with new partners, the Iron Man star said the two shared several common interests.

"We laughed at the same things, shared a funny bones humour, impressions, utter silliness. We were moved by the same qualities in music: "beautiful chords, innovation, harmonies. Peter Gabriel, Chopin, Sigur Rós – though I listened for pleasure and he like he was studying for an exam," Gwyneth said. "We loved walking to and from Osteria Basilico through the park for pizza, especially on those British summer nights when the sun doesn't ever seem to set," she penned. "We desperately didn't want to hurt our children. We didn't want to lose our family," Gwyneth added.

The international star also referred to the term "conscious uncoupling" the duo used in their statement announcing their split. She said the term was introduced to the former flames by their therapist. "I had never heard of the phrase 'conscious uncoupling. Frankly, the term sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow. It was an idea introduced to us by our therapist, the man who helped up architect our new future. I was intrigued, less by the phrase, but by the sentiment," she said.

"Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple?" she wondered. However, it seems like there is. Today, Gwyneth is married to producer Brad Falchuk while Chris is dating Dakota Johnson.

